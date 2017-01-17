Kim Kardashian Rocks 3 Looks In 1 Day While In NYC — Vote For Your Fave

SplashNews

After staying out of the public eye since her Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian has finally made her way back into the spotlight & we couldn’t be happier. She headed to NYC on Jan. 16th, & she rocked three gorgeous looks in one day! Which one was your fave? VOTE.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is officially back and better than ever! She has barely stepped out since her awful Paris robbery, but she’s slowly been making moves back to the spotlight. She headed to Dubai earlier in the week, and flew straight to New York City where she met up with her two little sisters, Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19. Kim managed to rock three different looks in one day and we can’t decide which one we liked the best.

Kim’s first look of the day was when she arrived at the airport in NYC. She opted for a very casual look and threw on a pair of high-waisted distressed boyfriend jeans with giant gaping holes on the knees. She paired the pants with a vintage black graphic t-shirt tucked in, a pair of pointy toe Yeezy booties, and a full-length black fur coat.

As soon as Kim got to NYC she switched into something even better. She threw on a pair of tan YEEZY Cotton Terry Sweatpants with a thick waistband that cinched in her figure, and a white t-shirt tucked in which featured an insanely plunging neckline. She paired the outfit with the same exact pair of Yeezy booties and a ginormous tan fur coat that was extra fluffy.

Later that night, though, Kim swapped the sweats for something much more glamorous. She was filming a scene for the new film, Ocean’s Eight, when she donned a completely sheer white lace Givenchy Fall 2010 gown. The gown was completely see-through, showing off Kim’s gorgeous figure, and the dress was decorated in delicate lace and she topped the look off with a white fur coat.

We loved all three of Kim’s gorgeous looks and we can’t decide which one was our favorite. What do you guys think? VOTE.

