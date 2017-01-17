Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Stun In Sheer Gowns While Filming ‘Ocean’s 8’ Cameos

Splashnews

Kim Kardashian isn’t just returning to social media — she’s making a movie appearance! The reality star was spotted in NYC with her sister Kendall Jenner, both wearing white gowns to film cameos in ‘Ocean’s 8!’

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kendall Jenner, 21, definitely know how to make a statement. The ladies were spotted leaving their hotel on Jan. 16, both wearing seriously incredible lace gowns. Kim’s white dress was sheer on the bottom half, with gorgeous lace detail. She covered her arms with a huge white fur jacket — it is pretty cold in New York, after all! Kendall also chose a white lace gown with short sleeves and minimal jewelry. Both looked very fancy — especially compared to sister Kylie Jenner.

Kylie, who snap chatted on her way to NYC on a private jet with Tyga, was also spotted leaving her hotel and heading to set, but she was wearing a black Juicy jumpsuit and a camouflage jacket. She did post a video on Snapchat from her Camera Roll, wearing a tight red gown, but it seems that could have been older and just uploaded.

Details on the movie have been kept very quiet, but we know the the Ocean’s 8 cast is absolutely star-studded. The girls were reportedly there to shoot the Met Gala scene; Page Six has reported it will also include Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang, and Zac Posen along with Vanity Fair’s Derek Blasberg, Vogue editor Lauren Santo Domingo, and Vogue‘s Virginia Smith. This week Adriana Lima and Katie Holmes were also spotted on set!

The film stars Awkwafina, James Corden, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Sarah Paulson. Matt Damon, who stars in the original flicks, will also appear, confirming to Entertainment Tonight he’s “doing a little bit” in the sequel. The film is set to hit theaters in Summer 2018.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Kendall, Kim and Kylie in Ocean’s 8? Who’s gown do you like better? Let us know!

