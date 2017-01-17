Kim Kardashian Channels North West In White Fur Coat: Who Wore It Better?

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian served up major North West vibes as she stepped out in NYC, rocking a full-length fur that looked super similar to one of North’s most memorable looks from New York Fashion Week! Who do you think rocked the trend better?

Like daughter, like mother! When it comes to the Kardashian fam we’re used to seeing mother-daughter showdowns as Kris Jenner often rocks looks we’ve seen on her famous daughters, (and vice versa!), but on this occasion, this style showdown comes from a different mother-daughter duo — Kim Kardashian and little North West!

Although Kim, 35, took some time off in 2016 following her terrifying Paris heist, the hot mama is back in the spotlight and kicked off 2017 in style. Fresh off a quick trip to Dubai, the star touched down in NYC where she embraced the cold weather and took the opportunity to flaunt a major collection of furs as she showed off her outerwear. She was spotted filming a cameo for Oceans Eight on Jan. 17 with her younger sis, Kendall Jenner, where Kim opted for a furry white coat, which she layered over a sexy, sheer gown — and if her coat looks familiar, that’s because her daughter, North West, 3, actually rocked the trend almost a year ago during New York Fashion Week in February 2016.



North was ahead of the curve at the Yeezy show at Madison Square Garden when she was spotted with her famous family in NYC, supporting her dad, Kanye West, at the major event in a custom-made Balmain fur. Olivier Rousteing teamed up with Kanye to create custom looks for the famous family, specifically for the fashionable affair. In fact, her hot mama, Kim, even rocked a white coat for the occasion — but it is her most recent jacket that really seemed to channel North’s look, especially due to the longer fur. We love a matching mommy-and-me moment, especially if it is coming from Kim and North.

North obviously gets her stellar style sense from her mama and with Kim’s recent look we have to ask — who do you think rocked the white fur better? Check out their looks above and VOTE!

