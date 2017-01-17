Kerry Washington Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Sexy LBD On ‘Ellen’

Courtesy of NBC

Kerry Washington was the very special guest on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Jan. 17th, and she showed off her gorgeous post-baby body in a sexy black dress! We love Kerry and she looked so fabulous in her LBD and bold red lip — do you agree?

Kerry Washington, 39, looked so fabulous when she headed to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Jan. 17th. Kerry discussed everything from the highly anticipated new season of Scandal, to the recent birth of her son, Caleb, and how her daughter, Isabelle, is adjusting to having a baby brother.

For the episode, Kerry opted to flaunt her post-baby bod in an amazing black dress. The dress featured a high neckline and long sleeves with cutout cold shoulders. The entire front of the dress was double-breasted and featured buttons down the front which made it look like a sophisticated blazer coat dress. The frock was form-fitting and hugged her frame perfectly.

We love how Kerry spiced up her outfit with a pair of gold ankle-strap sandals, a bold bright red lip, and crimson nails. She is so stunning, we can’t even handle it. Plus, the fact the she looks this good after just giving birth is seriously insane!

Not only did Kerry look amazing on the show, she also spoke to Ellen about how the current election is eerily similar to the election on Scandal. “We shot the episodes way before the real election. But it’ll be hard to believe that we didn’t know about our election, because it’s so surreal what happens on the show.” Wow, how weird is that!?

We loved the way Kerry looked on the show — she always looks flawless! What did you guys think of her outfit?

