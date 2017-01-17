Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Double Dating With Kylie & Tyga? See Pics Of Shopping Trip

AKM-GSI

Are Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky dating or not!? The rumored couple was spotted out shopping in New York City with Kylie Jenner and Tyga on Jan. 17, and they look like they’re having a blast together! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details, here.

Are they or aren’t they?! Kendall Jenner, 21, met up with rumored former flame A$AP Rocky, 28, in his hometown of New York City on Jan. 17 to do a little bit of shopping. The duo met up with sister Kylie Jenner, 19, and her longtime boyfriend Tyga, 27, and went to drop some bills at Ovadia & Sons, and it sure sounds like a double date to us!

“A$AP and Kendall clearly looked like they were boyfriend and girlfriend, definitely,” Jordan Ovadia, brother to designers Ariel Ovadia and Shimon Ovadia shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “They were not overly affectionate the way Tyga and Kylie were but it was obvious Kendall and A$AP were a couple. They looked happy together.” The insider also explained that they were there for 15 to 20 mins, and that “Kendall and Kylie walked in first followed by A$AP and Tyga with their entourages. Even though they walked in separately, it was clear that A$AP and Kendall were together.” So exciting!

Kendall looked gorgeous, rocking an edgy hunter green shearling jacket with cool leather details, plus a pair of tight leather pants that showed off her amazingly long slender legs. She threw her hair up into a messy bun, which made her look relaxed and casual. A$AP look pretty chill too, wearing a colorful purple sweater over a striped shirt, which he accessorized with a gold chain. The pair seemed to be having a blast, laughing out loud while standing side by side.

So, are these two rekindling their romance? They were first spotted out together on a date night in West Hollywood in Nov. 2016. That ignited speculation that they might be dating, but now it’s been a while since we’ve seen them together. However, they might just be hanging out because they’re friends, and Tyga also knows the rapper pretty well. The pair starred in the 2015 movie Dope together, where they may have built a friendship. Did they simply want to hang out while Tyga was in the city, or was Kendall using this as an opportunity to see her beau? We’ll just have to keep an eye on Kendall and A$AP from now on to find out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall and A$AP have a thing for each other? Let us know!

