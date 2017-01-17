Katherine Heigl Gives Birth To 1st Son: Did Husband Josh Kelley Secretly Hope For A Boy?

Rex/Shutterstock

Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelley welcomed a precious baby boy into their fam just last month. Already the adoptive parents of 2 little girls, we can only imagine how thrilled the two must be to have a son in the mix! But was Josh hoping for a boy from the beginning? You’ll love what he EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com!

Katherine Heigl, 38, surprised fans on Jan. 16 when she announced she gave birth to her and Josh Kelley‘s, 36, first biological child on Dec. 20! Welcoming a baby boy and even naming him Joshua Bishop after his dad, we can only imagine how excited the two are to have a son! But no one is more pumped than Josh himself! “You know, what I was doing was that I conditioned my brain not to care,” Josh told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY when asked if he was pulling for Katherine to have a son.

“And if I figured my brain not to care then you know, I don’t know… Between me and you I was pretty stoked for it to be a boy because I am surrounded by girls!” And that’s an understatement! The singer/songwriter lives with not only his wife, but also their two daughters Nancy Leigh (Naleigh), 8, and Adalaide Marie Hope, 4. “My mother-in-law lives up the street,” he added. “[There’s] a nanny, and then it is just me.” We love that now Josh has some more testosterone in his life!

Happy Father's Day @joshbkelley ! You are so loved and adored!! #worldsbestdad #gratefulgirls 🎉🎉💃💃😍😍😘😘 A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 19, 2016 at 1:48pm PDT

“It is going to be nice, he will be my little golfing buddy! But I wouldn’t care either way obviously because I only know how to change girl diapers! I am the fastest!” Josh jokingly bragged. His secret to speedy changes? “Surface area!” he laughed. “It is the vaguest answer but you know what I mean!”

While Josh and Katherine have yet to share a photo of their newborn, we can’t wait to see his precious face! And we’re sure Naleigh and Adalaide are just loving being big sisters. After all, when Katherine announced she was expecting for the first time, she revealed her two daughters “could not be more excited” — aw! Looks like EVERYONE was ecstatic about little Joshua’s arrival.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Katherine and Josh finally got their son? Send the couple your congratulations below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.