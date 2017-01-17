Kate Middleton’s Gorgeous Curls: How You Can Copy Her Flawless Blowout

REX/Shutterstock

No one does a volumized blowout quite like Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge may have just sported her bounciest blowout yet as she attended an event in London supporting the Heads Together foundation. Keep reading to learn how you can add volume and shine to your next blowout.

Kate Middleton, 35, looked radiant as she joined her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry on Jan. 17 for one of her first events of 2017. Despite the cold weather, Kate channeled warmer days with a floral printed dress from Erdem.

Proving that she has the most enviable head of hair around, Kate’s brunette locks were styled in her go-to polished blowout. Somehow attaining a blowout that had both a volumized bounce and glossy shine, Kate’s hair was practically perfect.

To help get a royal-worthy blowout like Kate’s without breaking your budget, start by washing your hair with a shampoo like celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess’ The One Signature Shampoo, $10, at Target. The brand new line is free of sulfates and silicones, which weigh hair down and work against you when trying to create a volumized style (plus, they strip your hair color faster).

Then, on hair that’s still damp, apply a volumizing mousse like Kristin Ess Instant Lift Volumizing Mousse, $14, and use a round brush to blow your hair out. For soft waves, use a curling wand on the ends of your hair only, and add a high-shine finish with a glossing finishing spray or a few drops of a shine-enhancing serum like Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Working Serum, $14.

To complement her polished blowout, Kate opted for her usual fresh-faced makeup look. Adding a rosy pink color to her cheeks, Kate filled in her brows and defined her eyes with smudged eyeliner and a touch of black mascara. Then, she added a glossy pink lip to match her blush.

HollywoodLifers, is this Kate’s best blowout yet?

