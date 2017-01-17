Kate Middleton Stuns In Floral Dress For Heads Together Campaign

REX/Shutterstock

From a bright floral print to a very bouncy blowout, Kate Middleton looked ready for spring as she debuted a new look for 2017 — and we loved it!

Kate Middleton, 34, showed off her svelte frame and one of her bounciest blowouts to date as she joined her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, when she stepped out in support of their Heads Together campaign at London’s Carlton Terrace on Jan. 17 — and considering Kate was addressing the crowd and giving a speech she ensured all eyes were on her in her perfectly put together ensemble.



On this occasion the royal recycler opted for a brand new frock as she rocked a floral long-sleeved Erdem dress. The best way to beat winter blahs is with a bold print — and that’s just what Kate did on this occasion, looking neat and chic in her ensemble. The trendy florals were like a breath of fresh air on the frigid day! Fall and winter florals were a major trend for the current season and Kate rocked the style to perfection. The Duchess looked divine thanks to her bouncy blowout, burgundy Tod’s pumps, and Mulberry Bayswater clutch in conker. While Kate showed off a stylish new dress she did recycle her accessories! In fact, we first saw her burgundy fringe pumps when Kate embarked on the royal tour of Canada last year. Her clutch has also made an appearance on more than one occasion.

Kate, William, and Harry all spoke at the event ahead of Mental Health Awareness week in May. “We have seen that two heads are better than one when dealing with a mental health problem,” Kate said. “Yet, the challenge that so many people have is not knowing how to take that first step of reaching out to another person for help.”

“Fear, or reticence, or a sense of not wanting to burden another, means that people suffer in silence – allowing the problem to grow larger and larger unchecked,” she continued.

Considering Kate has a major affinity for Erdem it comes as no surprise to see her sport the new dress. What did you think of Kate’s latest look? Did you love it as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know!

