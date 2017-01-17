Kanye West: Why He Supports Caitlyn Jenner Attending Trump Inauguration

REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner might be the only one in her family attending Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, but she doesn’t stand alone. Kanye West totally supports the ‘I Am Cait’ star’s decision to go, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the reason why!

Donald Trump, 70, may have more fans than we thought. Kanye West, 39, firmly stands behind the President-Elect, and now, Caitlyn Jenner, 67, plans to attend his inauguration on Friday (Jan. 20). “Kanye‘s always had mad respect for Caitlyn, ever since her Olympics days,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Through her transition, he’s always wanted her to be her true, authentic self — and attending Trump’s inauguration is no different. He supports Trump and he fully supports Caitlyn supporting Trump.”

It’s pretty shocking that both Cait and the “Famous” rapper admire Donald so much, especially since they’re tied to a family who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Election. Kendall Jenner, arguably the most political of the bunch, posted a series of photos during the election that prove she’s #WithHer until the end. Meanwhile, poor Kim Kardashian is stuck in the middle. She loves her hubby and will always support his ideas, but rooting for the former Apprentice host feels like a stretch. There’s definitely a difference of opinion in their family, but it sounds like Cait and Kanye are standing together.

“Cait’s like Kanye, she doesn’t give a f*ck about people criticizing her for what she does and what she believes,” the source continues. She walks to the beat of her own drum and if Kris [Jenner] or any one of the Kardashians have a problem with her going to the inauguration, than tough.” Considering how brave Cait must have been to transition into a woman, there’s nothing that can hold her back from being herself now! The turn up at Donald’s inauguration is definitely going to be a mixed crowd.

HollywoodLifers, do you support Caitlyn’s decision to attend Donald’s big event?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.