Kanye West Performing At Donald Trump’s Inauguration? Organizer Speaks Out

REX/Shutterstock

Has Donald Trump finally found some high-powered talent to perform at his inauguration? The search for a superstar may be over, with rumors swirling that Kanye West will perform for the president-elect’s big day! Is it true? Will Kanye turn out for his ‘good friend’?

After Kanye West, 39, visited the Trump Tower in New York City on December 13, the world was convinced that it meant he would be performing at the presidential inauguration. But, alas, it’s not in the cards, says the inaugural organizing team. Tom Barrack, the chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, denied to CNN that Kanye would have any part in President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration on January 20. They haven’t even approached him about performing!

“We haven’t asked [Kanye],” Tom told CNN. “He considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue. The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy, but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”

Well, that’s certainly a loss for the inauguration committee. They’ve been scrambling to get performers for the event, and have been met with more acts saying “no” than “yes.” At this point, they’ve locked down Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Radio City Rockettes. John Voight is also appearing, but it’s unclear what role he’ll play in the ceremony.

Kanye is a Trump supporter, and they’re friends. During his concert outburst in San Jose back in November 2016, just a few days before being hospitalized for a temporary mental breakdown, he told the crowd he would have voted for Trump — if he had voted. It’s the thought that counts! He visited the president-elect in NYC shortly after he was released from the hospital, at the beginning of December 2016, a baffling move. “[We’re] just friends, just friends. He’s a good man,” Trump said.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Kanye won’t be performing at the inauguration? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.