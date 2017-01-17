Jude Law Flashes Bare Butt In ‘The Young Pope’ & Fans Are Really Happy About It

NSFW! Jude Law is the star of the new HBO series, ‘The Young Pope’ and he made jaws drop on the series premiere, Jan. 15! The actor revealed his naked butt in the first five minutes of the show’s debut, and fans couldn’t handle his flawless assets! You’re never going to believe your eyes when you see these sexy photos!
We can’t look away, and we’re not complaining! Jude Law, 44, bared he bared his naked booty in the series premiere of HBO’s The Young Pope, Jan. 15, and the sexy actor has seriously never looked better! Fans went nuts over the show’s debut and you have to see their epic tweets, below!
The Young Pope is slated to be one of HBO’s greatest hits; right up there next to Game Of Thrones. The show tells the story of the first American Pope, Lenny Belardo, [Jude Law] which is his given name; However, he is referred to as Pius XIII, his chosen Catholic name. The show also stars, Diane Keaton, 71, who plays Sister Mary, an American nun. Sister Mary is Lenny’s personal secretary, and has almost been like a mentor throughout his career. She also raised him in an orphanage when he was a young boy.
Lenny is no ordinary Pope. He is the youngest Pope to ever grace the Vatican, and probably the hottest. He’s unpredictable, witty, cunning, vicious, and TV’s newest villain. Lenny doesn’t play by the rules, and he doesn’t plan to. Oh and he also doesn’t have a conscious. He is well-versed and very knowledgable when it comes to pop culture. The first American Pope has a different vision for how he will take on the Vatican, and it’s going to get crazy. The Young Pope airs every Sunday at 9 PM on HBO.
