Jude Law Flashes Bare Butt In ‘The Young Pope’ & Fans Are Really Happy About It

NSFW! Jude Law is the star of the new HBO series, ‘The Young Pope’ and he made jaws drop on the series premiere, Jan. 15! The actor revealed his naked butt in the first five minutes of the show’s debut, and fans couldn’t handle his flawless assets! You’re never going to believe your eyes when you see these sexy photos!

We can’t look away, and we’re not complaining! Jude Law, 44, bared he bared his naked booty in the series premiere of HBO’s The Young Pope, Jan. 15, and the sexy actor has seriously never looked better! Fans went nuts over the show’s debut and you have to see their epic tweets, below!

3 minutes in and there is Jude Law's perfect naked butt. I'm gonna like this show. #youngpope — Amanda Khan (@AmandaKhan310) January 17, 2017

*can't stop thinking about Jude Law's butt* #TheYoungPope — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) January 16, 2017

HBO Presents: The Young Pope (aka A lot of Jude Law butt) #newseries — William Shupe (@billy_digital) January 11, 2017

Just saw Jude Law’s butt. 10/10 greatest show. — Nathan Nommensen (@NateNomm) January 16, 2017

First thought while watching The Young Pope last night? Jude Law has a fantastic butt. — Giancarlo Paniccia (@PsycheDiver) January 16, 2017

Comforting to know that even in a show about being the Pope, we're still guaranteed to see Jude Law's butt a LOT #TheYoungPope — Christine Jackson (@Cjax1694) January 17, 2017

Ohhh Hot arse alert!! This is not a drill – #TheYoungPope showed Jude Law's naked butt! *I'm old.. Small things thrill me* — (((Doc Holly))) (@docholly) January 17, 2017

Jude Law's butt demands a scene. — Benjamin Riskin (@BenjaminRiskin) January 17, 2017

So much Jude Law butt. #YoungPope — Josh Tarpley (@joshtarpley7) January 17, 2017

We're two minutes in and I've seen Jude Law's bare butt twice. So, The Young Pope is really good so far. — Laura C. (@lac0312) January 17, 2017

The Young Pope is slated to be one of HBO’s greatest hits; right up there next to Game Of Thrones. The show tells the story of the first American Pope, Lenny Belardo, [Jude Law] which is his given name; However, he is referred to as Pius XIII, his chosen Catholic name. The show also stars, Diane Keaton, 71, who plays Sister Mary, an American nun. Sister Mary is Lenny’s personal secretary, and has almost been like a mentor throughout his career. She also raised him in an orphanage when he was a young boy.

Lenny is no ordinary Pope. He is the youngest Pope to ever grace the Vatican, and probably the hottest. He’s unpredictable, witty, cunning, vicious, and TV’s newest villain. Lenny doesn’t play by the rules, and he doesn’t plan to. Oh and he also doesn’t have a conscious. He is well-versed and very knowledgable when it comes to pop culture. The first American Pope has a different vision for how he will take on the Vatican, and it’s going to get crazy. The Young Pope airs every Sunday at 9 PM on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, did you see the premiere of The Young Pope? Tell us your thoughts below!

