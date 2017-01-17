Joseline Hernandez: Drinking & Dancing In Sheer Bodysuit 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Image Courtesy of TMZ

Joseline Hernandez isn’t wasting any time getting back to work after giving birth Dec. 28, 2016! The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star made her first club appearance of 2017, and the wild night where she drank and danced in a sexy catsuit was all caught on video! Hopefully it’s not too hot to handle…

Joseline Hernandez, what’s your secret, girl? The new mom was up in club looking better than ever just two weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Bonnie Bella, who was born on Dec. 28, 2016! The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star danced seductively in a black, sheer bodysuit, and we seriously can’t get over her insane post-baby bod!

Joseline sipped on what appeared to an alcoholic beverage in the video, obtained by TMZ, Jan. 17. She partied it up at Museum Bar in Atlanta on the weekend of Jan. 13, where she was surrounded by eight bodyguards, according to the site. WOW!

During her first club appearance of 2017, Joseline apparently rapped some bars and drank champagne. The hot momma walked away with a whopping $10k check after her appearance, as reported by the site, which was apparently $5k short of what she usually goes home with. We’re not sure why she reportedly took a pay cut, but Joseline ate good that night… TMZ said she demanded shrimp and steak tacos for the epic night. Not too shabby, if you ask us!

Joseline was all smiles at her club appearance, despite the drama in her personal life involving her ex, Stevie J, 45. In case you didn’t know, baby Bonnie is the adorable spawn of Joseline and her ex. The exes were at war with each other throughout her pregnancy, and the you-know-what hit the fan when Stevie accused Joseline of reportedly attacking him at his home Dec. 4, in legal docs obtained by TMZ. Then, he accused her of allegedly using drugs throughout her pregnancy, but multiple drug tests Joseline took came back negative. Phew!

The brunette beauty told Stevie he would never see Bonnie once she was born, as reported by the site, Dec. 19, when they obtained more legal docs from the former couple. However, it looks like she didn’t go through with that apparent promise, because the producer uploaded a photo of Bonnie to his Instagram the day after she was born.

When the site caught up with him on Jan. 5, Stevie only had one wish… “I just want to be a good father, and I want her [Joseline] to be a great mother,” he said. Stevie admitted that he and Joseline just “gotta come together and be the best parents we can.” And, we couldn’t agree more!

