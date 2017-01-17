Jim Carrey Reveals Hopes For The Future Of Comedy: ‘All I Want Is To Love & Be Loved’

Image Courtesy of Showtime

Jim Carrey’s heading to TV — behind the scenes — for Showtime’s new series, ‘I’m Dying Up Here,’ and he’s ready for anything that comes his way. HollywoodLife.com recently spoke to the actor about ‘very satisfying’ return to the entertainment industry, and what’s next for the comedy universe.

It’s been a long road for Jim Carrey, and now he’s stepping behind the camera for a brand new show. I’m Dying Up Here chronicles what it’s like to be a stand up comedian in the 70s, but for the 55-year-0ld star, he’s happy not to return to the stage. When asked by a reporter if it makes him want to return, he simply answered, “No. I’m in the process of shedding layers of persona at this time in my life,” he said at the Television Critics Association’s Winter press tour. “So I’m very happy to [be] here for these guys and watch these guys enter this world and create these characters who are looking to create a cadence and a persona and something that will draw people’s attention to them.”

Following Showtime’s panel, Jim spoke with a few reporters including HollywoodLife.com, explaining that in his mind, his sense of humor hasn’t changed. “It’s always what’s not allowed, what everyone’s thinking and not saying, and how you come out with it,” he said. “How you bring everybody back down to Earth, and bust everybody out of their monkey suits. That’s been my role for years… and freeing people from concern. All I want is to love people & be loved; that’s all anybody wants.”

He’s also well aware that the country’s about to change when Donald Trump officially becomes the President of the United States, but he’s looking at the silver lining. “We’re about to be blessed in major way, because every seemingly horrible and devastating thing that happens to us gives birth to something beautiful. That’s just the way it is and it’s a drag to have to go through it to get to it but that’s just the way it is. Disaster gave us the internet, disaster gave us a lot of great, amazing things. Vietnam [war] gave us incredible music and art and poetry and comedy. I think it was a reaction to that.”

I’m Dying Up Here airs on Showtime on June 4.

