Eagles Of Death Metal Singer Accused Of Threatening To ‘Shoot’ BFF & Blow His Lungs Out

Jesse Hughes’ old pal has made some SHOCKING claims about the singer! The Eagles of Death Metal frontman has been issued a restraining order after allegedly threatening insane violence against Andrew Julian Vega — and you won’t believe the accusations.

A judge has granted a restraining order against Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes that requires the singer to stay at least 100 yards away from his former friend, Andrew Julian Vega, and Andrew’s daughter, according to TMZ. In his court documents, Andrew made terrifying accusations against Jesse, claiming he attempted to curse and kill him in a horrifying way.

Andrew claims that Jesse made scary threats against him, including that he would “shoot him and blow his lungs through his back,” TMZ reports. He also allegedly left a voodoo doll outside Andrew’s home that had a knife stabbed into it with the note, “Andy is next.”

It’s unclear exactly what went down between these guys, but sources tell the gossip site that the drama began over a girl. Jesse and his bandmates have yet to publicly comment on the situation.

The Eagles of Death Metal have recently been in the press because of the upcoming release of their HBO documentary, Nos Amis, which centers on the horrific terrorist attack at Paris’ Bataclan Concert Hall in Nov. 2015 that occurred during the band’s show. Jesse, along with other survivors of the deadly massacre that left 90 dead and injured 200 more, reflect on the tragic night in the film, which premieres on Feb. 13.

The band actually returned to Paris for a tribute concert in Feb. 2016, just three months after the tragedy. It is hard to believe that the group’s singer could be accused by his former friend of such scary threats, which we hope prove not to be true.

