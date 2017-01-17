Jennifer Lopez’s Glowing Skin & Top Knot For ‘World Of Dance’ — Looks Ageless

Courtesy of Instagram

Wow! Just when we thought JLo couldn’t get any more perfect, she stuns with a look like this! Get the details on her hair and makeup and find out how to copy it below!

Jennifer Lopez looked red hot as she prepared to film an episode of her new show World Of Dance. Jennifer is an executive producer as well as a judge on the show.

She posted a photo of her look on Instagram and her beauty look was amazing! Her tight, slick bun was done by Chris Appleton, who called the look a “warrior bun.” It had a braid up the center of her head — a look we’ve seen before from Chris on Ariana Grande. Her highlights looked magnificent wrapped up in the high bun.

Her makeup matched her sexy, sheer red dress. She rocked a bold, red-orange lip, and glowing skin. Her highlight was on point! Her makeup was done by Mary Phillips, who gave her a gorgeous, bronze smokey eye. So amazing! Get her look with L’Oreal makeup — she is a brand ambassador!

Jennifer wrote on her Instagram: “I love the first day of a new production!! It’s the beginning of a new adventure!! I feel so lucky to be here with @neyo @derekhough @jennaldewan So exciting!!!! @nbcworldofdance Here we go!! #dance #amillionreasonstowatch #nbc #worldofdance #comingthisspring.”

We can wait to see host Jenna Dewan-Tatum, plus judges Neyo, Derek Hough and JLo on the dance competition show!

HollywoodLifers, will you watch World Of Dance with Jennifer and these talented team?

