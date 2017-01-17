Jennifer Aniston Encouraging Selena Gomez To ‘Follow Her Heart’ In The Weeknd Romance

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez has a big time supporter when it comes to her new romance with The Weeknd. Hollywoodlife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details of how Jennifer Aniston has reached out to the singer to follow her heart and forget about the haters.

So sweet! While Selena Gomez, 24, seems to be getting piled on about her new relationship with The Weeknd, 26, her idol Jennifer Aniston, 47, is coming to the rescue with love advice. “Jennifer has been one of Selena’s biggest supporters. She’s been encouraging Selena to follow her heart and ignore the haters,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Jennifer thinks if anyone deserves to be happy, it’s Selena. She knows Selena wouldn’t hurt a fly and doesn’t think she shouldn’t hide her relationship with The Weeknd because of negative backlash,” our insider adds. Selena definitely hasn’t been shy about how much she adores The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — as she was draped all over him in a loving PDA show after their romantic dinner Jan. 10 at Santa Monica’s exclusive Giorgio Baldi eatery.

Selly has dished about how Jen is “maternal” with her so we can totally imagine Jen standing up for the “Hands to Myself” singer’s new romance. “She’s amazing,” Selena told KTU’s Carolina Bermudez about her friendship with Jen back in June. “We met through my management — they manage her as well — so it was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she’s, like, inviting me to her house. She has a pizza oven. Like, we’ve made pizzas at her house. She’s very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice.” It’s so adorable that Jen is looking out for Selena’s love life and giving her amazing support.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Abel are a good match?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.