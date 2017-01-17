Jude Law’s Daughter, Iris Law, Named New Face Of Burberry Beauty

Courtesy of Burberry/Angelo Pennetta

Introducing the newest It girl! Iris Law, daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, just landed her first modeling campaign as the face of Burberry Beauty. Ahead, we’re sharing all the details on Iris’ major role, and how you can copy her exact lip color.

At 16-years-old, Iris Law has just made a splash in the modeling industry. The British model was announced as the face of Burberry Beauty‘s new Liquid Lip Velvet campaign on Jan. 16, and the imagery features Iris looking stunning with a bold lip and fresh-faced, glowing skin.

While this marks Iris’ first advertising campaign, she’s joining an impressive group of Burberry Beauty girls, which includes models Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Making her own mark on the iconic brand, as global ambassador, Iris will help Burberry further their social initiatives with a Tumblr and Pinterest page dedicated to beauty.

“My makeup rules are to keep it looking casual,” she said in a short behind-the-scenes clip. “Sometimes you can go all out with the color of your lip because I don’t feel like that’s so much wearing makeup — you can kind of use makeup as an accessory,” she added, showing off a statement lip with minimal makeup.

Burberry Makeup Artistic Consultant Wendy Rowe was behind Iris’ campaign look, which centered around the new Liquid Lip Velvet matte lip color. On Iris, Wendy first used Burberry Lip Definer in Oxblood No. 14, $30, to line her lips before applying the matching liquid matte color with Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet in Oxblood No. 53, $34. Currently available at Sephora and Sephora.com, the liquid matte lip is available in 14 shades, and is one of Wendy’s favorite products because “you can build it up to create a bold matte finish but it still feels incredibly comfortable and lightweight on the lips.”

