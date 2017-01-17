Idina Menzel Announces Epic 2017 World Tour — See The Dates

REX/Shutterstock

Idina Menzel may be coming to a city near you! The stunning singer announced, Jan. 17, that she will be hitting the road in 2017 for a massive world tour, and we can’t contain our excitement! Idina’s visiting over 40 cities, and you can see her full tour schedule here!

Idina Menzel‘s fans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter went wild, Jan. 17, when the 45-year-old announced her 2017 world tour! Idina’s epic 48-city tour will kick off in March when she will travel to Japan. The Tony Award-winning singer is set to hit major cities including, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and more, before she wraps up in Phoenix, AZ on Sept. 3, 2017!

Check out the the full schedule of idina the 2017 world tour.

I'm hitting the road! Can't wait to see you! Presale 10AM Wednesday, password IDINA. Link in bio! #IdinaWorldTour A photo posted by Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:15am PST

If you’re interested in seeing Idina on her highly anticipated tour, pre-sale begins Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10 AM. The pre-sale is set to last until Thursday, Jan. 26, and tickets will go on sale to the general public, Jan. 27 at 10 AM local time. She announced the exciting news on her Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram that fans can use the password, IDINA to pursue tickets. And, you can get more info on Idina’s official website. We can’t wait to hear tracks from her most recent studio album, idina [Sept. 2016], and more!

If you thought that her announcement was amazing, she’s not stopping there — European tour dates will be announced shortly, according to the actress. Obviously fans went nuts when they found out the news, and tweeted how much they’ve missed her. Many Twitter users said Jan. 17, was the “best day ever,” because she dropped such bombshell news!

We’re so happy Idina’s been able to squeeze in a world tour since her schedule seems so crazy. She’s already off to an insane start in 2017, as she’s been busy promoting her upcoming Lifetime movie remake of Beaches. And, we have to admit, the the first trailer of the movie is SO good! Idina’s chemistry with her co-star, Nia Long, 46, is amazing! The two talents will grace the small screen on Jan. 21, in the remake of the 1988 original film, which starred Bette Midler, 71, and Barbara Hershey, 68. Beaches is a film about close two friends who grew up together, and overcame years of quarrels, differences and long distance. We’re so excited for the remake and we can’t wait to see Idina on her 2017 world tour!

