Bella Thorne Shuts Down Gregg Sulkin Nude Video & Pics Leak: That’s Not His ‘D***’

Holy cow, this is intense! A penis pic and video have turned up online with claims that the schlong allegedly belongs to actor Gregg Sulkin. His ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne is stepping in to give her first-person take on it, and says that it’s ‘not his d***.’ We’ve got the details!

Uh oh! A very graphic photo and Vine video have popped up Twitter with claims that the bare penis allegedly belongs to Bella Thorne‘s ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin, 24. In a three-shot, we clearly see the left side of the British actor’s face, followed by a pic of his ripped torso as he’s taking his shirt off. But the next photo is a clear shot looking down at an excited dingaling with a hand holding onto it. The Twitter user @compromise said that the penis is allegedly Gregg’s, causing Bella to chime in with some first hand knowledge of that body part, tweeting “Haha, I’m telling you this isn’t Gregg’s d***.” The two dated for ten months and from all of Bella’s Instagram oversharing, we know they spent plenty of time in bed so she should definitely know if that’s him or not.

Haha I'm telling you this isn't greggs dick https://t.co/hPpydgmkS9 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 18, 2017

It’s not just a penis pic either, as the Twitter user also included a post featuring a Vine video of the person she claims is Gregg masturbating. What’s crazy is @compromise claims to have ANOTHER one of Bella’s exes naked and pleasuring himself, posting a video alleging to be of Tyler Posey, 25. The former Disney star didn’t comment on that graphic vid of her former lover, which was posted just two hours before @compromise shared the alleged pics of Gregg.

Hoe dm me or im exposing your nudes @bellathorne — 🥀 (@comproimse) January 18, 2017

It’s a total mystery as to how @compromise got ahold of these naughty videos, but she seemed to call out to Bella that she’s got naked pics of her as well! The user threatened “Hoe dm me or im exposing your nudes @ bellathorne,” after the release of the self-pleasuring videos that claim to be of Tyler and Gregg. This is turning into some serious drama!

HollywoodLifers, why do you think these alleged videos of Bella’s former boyfriends are suddenly dropping?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.