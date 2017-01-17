Betty White Wants A ‘Golden Girls’ Reboot For Her 95th Birthday: Could It Really Happen?

Courtesy of NBC

Is finally time to go back to St. Olaf? In an intimate birthday interview with Katie Couric, icon Betty White revealed that she would love to star in a ‘Golden Girls’ reboot if she was asked. So the real question is, why has no one asked her???

“I’d want to do it,” Betty White declared to Katie Couric, 60, smiling ear-to-ear at the mere thought of stepping into Rose Nyland’s shoes once more. “I’m sure at 95, I’m sure they’d want me.” I’m POSITIVE they would — except there is no ‘they’ to speak of. While the idea of a Golden Girls reboot would be music to everyone’s ears, as of yet, there are no plans to bring back the hilarious comedy that followed four feisty females, dating and dishing their way through cheesecake in 1980’s Miami. Still, we can all dream!

Since we can’t look forward just yet, Katie asked Betty to look back at her role as Rose and how, when the show was first conceived, Betty was actually in the running to play sex-crazed Blanche Devereaux, a role that would ultimately go to her good friend Rue McClanahan. “Yes, yes, but then all of a sudden Rose came up and I loved her because she was so innocent,” she admitted to Yahoo News. “Not the brightest nickel in the drawer, but she was fun to do.” And, so fun to watch! (And if you haven’t seen an episode, I insist you get over to Hulu RIGHT NOW and binge. You’re welcome in advance!)

Until that call comes through for the reboot, Betty admits that she’s enjoying being 95. “95. I can’t believe it. Nope,” Betty tells Katie in the interview. “No, seriously, I can’t. I keep thinking, ‘Betty, you’re 95 years old’. I don’t feel — I’m so blessed with good health and faculties and I’ve got memories and all that. You can’t really expect that at 95. I am the luckiest old broad on two feet.” That you are, Betty — and we’re just so thankful for that! Thank you… for being a friend!

HollywoodLifers, share love for Betty on her 95th birthday in the comments below!

