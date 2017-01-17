Splashnews

Whoa, did someone just pop the question?! Gigi Hadid was seen out and about on January 16 in New York City, and we couldn’t help but notice that she had a small gold band on that finger. Could Zayn have proposed?

Gigi Hadid looked very casual out on Monday in NYC, so that delicate gold ring stuck out like a sore thumb! The model, 21, was wearing what looked like work out clothes and no other jewelry. Of course it comes as a shock as a report recently surfaced that Zayn Malik did propose over the holidays — and she said no!

“Zayn recently asked Gigi to marry him. She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down,” an insider told Life & Style magazine. “She’s seen her mom [Yolanda Hadid] go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 percent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment.” Well, that definitely makes sense.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re not in a good place. In December, she was named International Model of the Year at the 2016 British Fashion Awards, and he was so excited for her, he showered her with love. “Zayn wasn’t with Gigi to personally congratulate her, but he did make sure to let her know how proud he is of her. He had 3 dozen red and pink roses delivered to her in London,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Gigi of course was blown away and dedicated the award to Zayn. She told him that he’s the reason she won. That he makes her a better person, and without him she wouldn’t be as confident as she is today.”

So, HollywoodLifers, do you think they’re engaged? Do you hope they are? Let us know all your thoughts below!

