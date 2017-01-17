‘Game Of Thrones’: Maisie Williams Drops Epic Spoiler About Season 7 Finale

Bless you, Maisie Williams! The actress teased the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale during a radio interview on Jan. 17. She said the finale was so ‘great’ that it made her so ‘excited’ for season 8! But why does talking about the show make her so scared? Let Maisie explain…

“It’s so exciting…it’s just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after,” Maisie Williams said on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw. “People should be very, very excited.”

Excited is an understatement. Fans have been craving Game of Thrones season 7 news for months now, and Maisie is giving us more than enough to hold us over until the summer premiere. Like the rest of us, Maisie frequently tries to get spoilers in any way she can.

“I make educated guesses and we try and get answers and bits of information from the writers, but they keep it close to their chest,” she continued. “Am I going to die? Just give me a little bit of warning.”

The cast is extremely close and often hang out when the cameras aren’t rolling. “We go out for drinks and stuff and we end up talking about the show,” she said. “Because we’re a season ahead we have to watch what we’re saying because you never know who’s listening,” she said about trying to guess what’s ahead.”

The cast is still currently filming season 7, and we’ve seen photos of epic scenes being filmed on set between key characters like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). We have yet to see anything on Arya, though!

Can you imagine going out for drinks and overhearing something HUGE about Game of Thrones season 7. That would have been like finding out Jon Snow was alive before season 6 premiered!

