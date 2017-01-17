Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Fifth Harmony Announce First Tour Without Camila Cabello — Full List Of Dates

Tue, January 17, 2017 10:30am EST by Lauren Cox Add first Comment
View Gallery
106 Photos

The girls are back on the road! Despite Camila Cabello’s sudden departure from the group, Fifth Harmony has announced a handful of new international tour dates to perform for their fans all over the world.

This is SO exciting! Fifth Harmony are hitting the road as a foursome, proving to fans and haters alike that nothing will stop them from continuing as a group without Camila Cabello, 19. The group announced new international dates on Monday, January 16, revealing that they would be touring Asia for the first time since Camila decided to go solo.

PICS: 5H’s Last Performance With Camila

Fifth Harmony’s 7/27 Asia Tour

March 23 – Okinawa, Japan – Venue TBA
March 25 – Tokyo, Japan – Makuhari Messe
March 26 – Kobe, Japan – Kobe World Hall
March 31 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Expo Arena
April 1 – Taipei, Taiwan – NTU Stadium
April 5 – Manila, Philippines – MOA Arena
April 7 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Sunway Lagoon
April 8 – Singapore – The Star Theatre

These dates are super exciting, aren’t they? On top of the announcement, the girls will be performing for the very first time as a group of four on Wednesday, January 18, at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. This will be a huge step for the group as they continue to move forward after saying goodbye to Camila, and having a little back-and-forth with her on social media once she decided to break free.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be seeing Fifth Harmony on tour in 2017? Comment below!

More Fifth Harmony News:

Camila Cabello Felt Uncomfortable Being 'Sexualized' In Fifth Harmony
Camila Cabello: Did Fifth Harmony's Sizzling New Picture As A Foursome Upset Her?
Fifth Harmony Will Perform Without Camila Cabello For First Time At PCA's

ad