Emma Watson Turned Down Cinderella Role & Thinks Belle’s A Better Role Model

Emma Watson could have been another Disney princess. In an all-new interview, Emma admits she turned down the title role in Disney’s 2015 live-action remake of Cinderella before she nabbed the role of Belle. She whole-heartedly believes Belle is a better ‘role model’ and more ‘inspiring’ than Cinderella!

“I didn’t know they were going to make Beauty and the Beast at the time I turned down Cinderella,” Emma Watson told Total Film. “But when they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did.”

Lily James ended up playing the role of Cinderella in Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 live-action movie. The 26-year-old just couldn’t immerse herself in the role of Cinderella like she knew she could for Belle.

“She remains curious, compassionate and open-minded,” Emma continued. “And that’s the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice. There’s this kind of outsider quality that Belle had, and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her. In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring. She manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view. She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspective—not swayed by fear-mongering or scapegoating.”

However, even Emma wanted to make a few changes to Belle. She only agreed to star in the live-action movie after being told it would be a “collaborative” process with director Bill Condon. In the upcoming film, which will be released on March 17, Belle will an inventor like her father, because Emma wondered what Belle did “all day.”

The movie also stars Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, and Stanley Tucci.

