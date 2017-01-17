Steve Harvey Apologizes For Asian Jokes After Eddie Huang Slams Him As A ‘Hypocrite’

Courtesy of Instagram, Rex/Shutterstock

Steve Harvey’s gross comments about Asian men left Eddie Huang seeing red, so much he called out the ‘Family Feud’ host for being a complete hypocrite! The ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ author’s words must have hit home for Steve, because he finally apologized for his offensive jokes!

“As a kid you believe the things you’re told about yourself,” Eddie Huang, 34, said in an op-ed written for The New York Times in response to the comments Steve Harvey, 60, made on the Jan. 7 episode of The Steve Harvey Show. “Yet the one joke that still hurts, the sore spot that even my closest friends will press, the one stereotype that I still mistakenly believe at the most inopportune bedroom moments…is that women don’t want Asian men.”

“That’s why this Steve Harvey episode is so upsetting,” Eddie writes. “He speaks openly about issues facing the black community, he is a man of God, and he has a huge platform to speak from. Unfortunately, he’s also the type of guy who orders Krug champagne for himself and Cook’s for every one else.”

“For his own personal profit, he’s willing to perpetuate the emasculation of Asian men regardless of how hypocritical it is. He isn’t the only one doing this in 2017, but as I told myself on New Year’s, I’m not drinking anymore of this Cook’s they’re trying to pour, and neither should you.”

Eddie’s clap back comes after Steve mocked a book, How To Date White Women: A Practical Guide For Asian Men. The host of the upcoming Miss Universe pageant then imagined a book titled How To Date A Black Woman: A Practical Guide For Asian Men. “It would be one page, too. ‘You like Asian Men? No. I don’t even like Chinese food,’” he said. “I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.”

Steve finally responded to the comments on Jan. 17, tweeting out an apology. “I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, Last week. It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.” Maybe Steve got around to reading Eddie’s piece and realized how much he messed up?

What do you think about Eddie calling Steve out, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Steve was being hypocritical?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.