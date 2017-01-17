Trump Slammed As ‘Sexual Predator’ In Former ‘Apprentice’ Contestant’s Shocking Lawsuit

Courtesy of Facebook

A former ‘Apprentice’ contestant who accused Donald Trump of sexually inappropriate contact announced in a press conference today that she’s suing him for defamation. Summer Zervos told the world that she was filing a lawsuit against the PEOTUS because he said she, and other women, lied about their sexual assault claims.

Summer Zervos, one of the 13 woman who accused Donald Trump, 70, of sexually inappropriate conduct prior to the elect, announced in a press conference in Los Angeles on January 17 that she would be suing the president-elect. Summer, a former contestant on The Apprentice, is filing a lawsuit against Trump for defamation, she said at the presser, backed up by her lawyer, famous high-powered attorney Gloria Allred. You can watch a clip from the conference below:

Summer said in her lawsuit, read to the press by Gloria, that Trump’s public insistence that she, and the other women, were making up their sexual assault claims, allegedly defamed her and put her in serious danger:

“In doing so, [Trump] used his bully pulpit to make false statements to attack Summer and the other women,” Gloria read in the lawsuit. “He knew his false, disparaging statements would be heard by people around the world, and that these women would be damaged by threats of harm and economic damage. Hold Mr. Trump accountable for the damage he caused.”

The lawsuit went on to say that Summer never said anything to Trump, or anyone else, when the alleged sexual assault occurred, but she felt she had to come forward when the 2005 hot mic tape from Access Hollywood was leaked. This is the infamous tape in which Trump bragged about “grabbing” women “by the p***y.”

“[Trump is] a sexual predator. [Summer] realized he had preyed on her and other women. She realized that she could no longer rationalized. Mr. Trump had no shame. His own boasting made it clear that his behavior was intentional,” the lawsuit read.

Summer said that she wanted to give Trump the benefit of the doubt after he said multiple times that her claims were false to take back his hurtful words, but he never did. “I wanted to give Mr. Trump the opportunity to retract his false statements against me and the other women who have come forward…he has left me with no other option but to sue him,” she said.

Summer was far from the only woman to accuse Trump of gross sexual behavior, including forcibly kissing, inappropriately touching or looking at them, or worse. Even Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, once accused him of sexual assault. Summer isn’t alone.

“We believe it’s important that he answer these allegations in a court of law, rather than in his bedroom, tweeting in the dead of night,” Gloria said.

