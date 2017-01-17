Donald Trump Slams CNN Before Ivanka Special Airs: ‘Can’t Imagine It’ll Be Great’

REX/Shutterstock

If you thought Donald Trump’s smear campaign against CNN was over, it’s just beginning! The president-elect tweeted to his followers on January 16 that the network’s special on daughter Ivanka Trump was going to be terrible. Um, rude! You have to see his latest Twitter rant!

CNN aired a very flattering special about Ivanka Trump, 35, during prime time on January 16. CNN Special Report: First Daughter: Ivanka Trump took a look at the life and success of president-elect Donald Trump‘s daughter and most powerful business ally. While relations have been tense between the network and the president-elect, 70, after his outburst against one of their reporters at his press conference on January 11, there was nothing bad said about Ivanka. That didn’t matter for Trump, though.

“At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can’t imagine it will be great,” Trump tweeted at 8:49pm. Yep, 11 minutes before the show aired. While he’s slamming the network, it also sounds like he was casually trying to get his followers to tune in to the special about his daughter. Smooth move!

At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can't imagine it will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

During his first press conference as president-elect, over two months after he was elected, Trump lambasted “fake news” following the release of a damning dossier that alleged he was colluding with Russia during the election. the documents also alleged, with unproven information, that he engaged in some very unconventional sexual activities during a trip to Russia.

He mistakenly believed that CNN was responsible for printing the documents, when they only reported the news, and lashed out at CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta during the press conference when he tried to ask a question. “Don’t be rude…I’m not going to give you a question,” Trump said. “You are fake news.” Yikes. And, of course, he tweeted about it afterward:

“.@CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone!”

