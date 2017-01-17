Donald Trump: Over 50 Democratic Reps Shockingly Boycott Inauguration — See Tweets

More than 50 Democratic members of Congress have shockingly announced they’ll be skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, and the number keeps growing. From his insulting of John Lewis, to allegations about his involvement with Russia, the 53 representatives have their reasons for boycotting the inauguration, and they’re being vocal about it on Twitter!
Dozens of Democratic representatives are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration on January 20, many of the 53 lawmakers announcing their decisions following revelations of Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 election, and Trump’s horrible jabs at civil rights icon John Lewis.
Lewis, the Democratic representative from Georgia, was vocal in his decision not to attend the inauguration, saying he didn’t see Trump as a “legitimate” president, and that he couldn’t support something that he felt “is wrong.” In response to this, Trump went after him on Twitter — and made a lot of enemies in the House of Representatives.
It’s unclear at this point if any senators will join in on the boycott, but Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer left that open to possibility. Just take a look at what some of the representatives said on Twitter when they announced their decisions to skip out on the inauguration. And see the full list of representatives further below:
Below is the full running list of Congress members who are planning not to attend the inauguration:
- Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.
- Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.
- Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.
- Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif.
- Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.
- Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif.
- Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif.
- Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.
- Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.
- Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.
- Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif.
- Rep. Grace Napolitano, D-Calif.
- Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif.
- Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif.
- Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif.
- Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif.
- Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.
- Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.
- Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla.
- Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla.
- Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.
- Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.
- Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.
- Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine
- Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md.
- Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.
- Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich.
- Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.
- Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo.
- Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H.
- Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.
- Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C.
- Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C.
- Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.
- Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.
- Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore.
- Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa.
- Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa.
- Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa.
- Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.
- Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas
- Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas
- Rep. Al Green, D-Texas
- Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
- Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.
- Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.
