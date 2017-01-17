Donald Trump: Over 50 Democratic Reps Shockingly Boycott Inauguration — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

More than 50 Democratic members of Congress have shockingly announced they’ll be skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, and the number keeps growing. From his insulting of John Lewis, to allegations about his involvement with Russia, the 53 representatives have their reasons for boycotting the inauguration, and they’re being vocal about it on Twitter!

Dozens of Democratic representatives are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration on January 20, many of the 53 lawmakers announcing their decisions following revelations of Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 election, and Trump’s horrible jabs at civil rights icon John Lewis.

Lewis, the Democratic representative from Georgia, was vocal in his decision not to attend the inauguration, saying he didn’t see Trump as a “legitimate” president, and that he couldn’t support something that he felt “is wrong.” In response to this, Trump went after him on Twitter — and made a lot of enemies in the House of Representatives.

It’s unclear at this point if any senators will join in on the boycott, but Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer left that open to possibility. Just take a look at what some of the representatives said on Twitter when they announced their decisions to skip out on the inauguration. And see the full list of representatives further below:

My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017

After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017

"All talk, no action." I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017

It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017. — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump: @repjohnlewis stands for best of everything in America. If anyone knows about action not words, it's him. #ImWithJohn — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 14, 2017

I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st. https://t.co/tlqS26ulj7 — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 9, 2017

As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017

I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil. pic.twitter.com/c5aJYEQOUW — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 15, 2017

Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect — Anthony G. Brown (@AnthonyBrownMD4) January 16, 2017

I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA — Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) January 16, 2017

We must stand against Trump's bigotries- birther conspiracies, attacks on Gold⭐️ parents & civil rights heroes. I won't attend inauguration. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) January 17, 2017

I will not be attending the Inauguration. Instead, I will be praying for our country and for our community with the people of my district. — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) January 17, 2017

I will not be attending the inauguration this Friday. Read my statement here. pic.twitter.com/4gt6AA4u16 — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 17, 2017

Below is the full running list of Congress members who are planning not to attend the inauguration:

Rep. Ruben Gallego , D-Ariz.

, D-Ariz. Rep. Raul Grijalva , D-Ariz.

, D-Ariz. Rep. Karen Bass , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Tony Cardenas , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Judy Chu , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Jared Huffman , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Barbara Lee , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Ted Lieu , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Zoe Lofgren , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Jerry McNerney , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Grace Napolitano , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Raul Ruiz , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Mark Takano , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Juan Vargas , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Maxine Waters , D-Calif.

, D-Calif. Rep. Alcee Hastings , D-Fla.

, D-Fla. Rep. Darren Soto , D-Fla.

, D-Fla. Rep. Frederica Wilson , D-Fla.

, D-Fla. Rep. John Lewis , D-Ga.

, D-Ga. Rep. Luis Gutierrez , D-Ill.

, D-Ill. Rep. John Yarmuth , D-Ky.

, D-Ky. Rep. Chellie Pingree , D-Maine

, D-Maine Rep. Anthony Brown , D-Md.

, D-Md. Rep. Katherine Clark , D-Mass.

, D-Mass. Rep. John Conyers , D-Mich.

, D-Mich. Rep. Keith Ellison , D-Minn.

, D-Minn. Rep. William Lacy Clay , D-Mo.

, D-Mo. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter , D-N.H.

, D-N.H. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman , D-N.J.

, D-N.J. Rep. Yvette Clarke , D-N.Y.

, D-N.Y. Rep. Adriano Espaillat , D-N.Y.

, D-N.Y. Rep. Jerry Nadler , D-N.Y.

, D-N.Y. Rep. Jose Serrano , D-N.Y.

, D-N.Y. Rep. Nydia Velazquez , D-N.Y.

, D-N.Y. Rep. Alma Adams , D-N.C.

, D-N.C. Rep. G.K. Butterfield , D-N.C.

, D-N.C. Rep. Marcia Fudge , D-Ohio

, D-Ohio Rep. Earl Blumenauer , D-Ore.

, D-Ore. Rep. Peter DeFazio , D-Ore.

, D-Ore. Rep. Kurt Schrader , D-Ore.

, D-Ore. Rep. Brendan Boyle , D-Pa.

, D-Pa. Rep. Mike Doyle , D-Pa.

, D-Pa. Rep. Dwight Evans , D-Pa.

, D-Pa. Rep. Steve Cohen , D-Tenn.

, D-Tenn. Rep. Joaquin Castro , D-Texas

, D-Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett , D-Texas

, D-Texas Rep. Al Green , D-Texas

, D-Texas Rep. Don Beyer , D-Va.

, D-Va. Rep. Pramila Jayapal , D-Wash.

, D-Wash. Rep. Adam Smith , D-Wash.

, D-Wash. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that so many members of Congress won’t be going to the inauguration? Tell us in the comments!

