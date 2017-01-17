Coco Austin & Chanel, 1, Have The Cutest Mommy & Me Style: See Epic Matching Looks

Courtesy of Instagram

Like mother, like daughter! Coco Austin & her precious 1-year-old daughter Chanel totally twin on the regular — and we cannot get enough of their adorable mother-daughter style! Donning everything from matching bikinis to identical yoga wear, Coco & Chanel are the CUTEST when it comes to dressing alike. Which look is YOUR favorite?

How precious are they? Coco Austin, 37, and her and husband Ice-T‘s, 58, baby girl Chanel Nicole, 1, is nothing short of her mom’s mini me. Despite their age gap, the mother-daughter pair constantly rock matching clothes, and they look darn cute doing it! Even better, the two don’t stop at matching t-shirts or hoodies, they even sport identical swimwear and athletic gear — now THAT’S #TwinningGoals.

After Chanel and Coco rocked matching bikinis two days in a row while vacationing in Miami, even Ice-T acknowledged their twin status. Tweeting a photo of his two ladies, the rapper-turned-actor captioned the snapshot “Twins..” which was totally appropriate considering their identical red, navy, and polka dotted two-pieces. But we have to say, we loved their swimsuits from the day before even more, as they both wore bright blue and black bikinis and posed together for the sweetest pics!

“There’s too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her. These bikins wear made by – @fedeswimwear,” the blonde bombshell captioned one of the Instagrams. Aw! These two have been matching for quite a while now as they’ve been photographed wearing matching “Coco” jerseys and sneakers, hot pink leggings, and even ballerina tutus for the cover of Vintage New York City Magazine in honor of Chanel’s first b-day in November.

Celebrating their daughter’s milestone birthday in their own way, Ice-T and Coco threw Chanel an epic party complete with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, tons of the color pink, a whole bunch of glitter, and of course multiple costume changes. These two certainly make up the cutest — and most fashionable — duo ever!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love Coco and Chanel’s matching outfits? Are they too cute or too cheesy?

