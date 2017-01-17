It’s a match made for TV! Anna Faris gets to woo and make out with her very own husband, Chris Pratt, on a very special episode of ‘Mom’. Just wait until you see the adorable clip!

The cast of Mom just got a whole lot hotter with the addition of Chris Pratt, 37. The superstar is returning to television for the first time since his hit show, Parks & Recreation, went off-air in 2015, and it’s to work with his lovely wife, Anna Faris, 40.

On Thursday, January 19, Chris co-stars as Nick, a new love interest for Anna’s single mom character, Christy. The hunky actor is playing a horse trainer who has a sexy little fling with Christy, which allowed Chris and Anna to reconnect on screen for the first time since they met working on the 2011 movie, Take Me Home Tonight. So sweet!

In the preview for the episode, Christy gets swept off her feet by Nick — literally — which seems to lead to a romp in a haystack. Now that sounds like it was a super fun “Bring Your Husband To Work” day!

“We have a sex scene, like a sexy scene,” Chris explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve been rehearsing that for 10 years.” He also added that working on Mom with Anna was “the most fun” he’s “ever had” on a set, and he’s been on a lot of sets!

So, do Christy and Nick get to live happily ever after like Anna and Chris? Hmm, we’ll just have to wait and see when Mom airs on Thursday, January 19 at 9pm ET on CBS! Can’t wait!

