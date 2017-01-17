Chelsea Handler Slams Kardashians Over Trump’s Presidency: ‘They Blow Up & Don’t Go Away’

REX/Shutterstock

Chelsea Handler is not happy about a Donald Trump presidency, and in a shocking new interview, the comedian blames Kim Kardashian and her family for his political success, comparing the reality stars. See what Chelsea had to say right here!

Chelsea Handler, 41, isn’t just holding the media responsible for the rise of Donald Trump, 70 — she also blames the Kardashian family! “We’ve turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians,” Chelsea tells our sister site Variety in a Jan. 17 interview about the state of our country. “The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale.”

Chelsea adds that the media “absolutely, 100 percent” did not treat Hillary Clinton, 69, fairly, and thinks outlets could and should have handled the election differently. “Stop covering [Trump] so much,” the Netflix talk show host says. “They were treating him as an entertainer first. It was a reality show.”

As for whether the Chelsea star would ever interview Trump, who is just days away from taking office? Nope, she has no desire to interact with him for a prolonged period of time! “Why would I? I don’t ever want to see him,” she tells Variety. “I don’t ever want to interact with him, which won’t be a problem. Once he came up to me in a restaurant in L.A. to introduce himself — to tell me he’s Donald Trump. I said, ‘Great.'” Amazing.

Finally, Chelsea says she’d love to see Trump get impeached, but isn’t sure how it could happen. “I hope so. Probably. But how would they even get him out of there? He doesn’t abide by laws and rules. They’d have to physically remove him. It’s becoming clearer what a sociopath he is,” she tells the magazine. Um, agreed.

