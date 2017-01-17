Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande & More Stars Send Michelle Obama Birthday Wishes — See Tweets

SplashNews

Michelle Obama’s birthday is today, Jan. 17, and tons of celebrities have raced to Instagram and Twitter to wish her the happiest one ever. Check out the sweet messages from Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington and more — plus President Obama, of course — right here!

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Though she’s about to leave the White House, the FLOTUS turns 53 today, and it’s cause for celebration. Everyone is flooding social media with their good wishes for Mrs. Obama, which are obviously well-deserved — take a look:

To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn — President Obama (@POTUS) January 17, 2017

Join me in wishing our First Lady @MichelleObama the happiest of birthdays. https://t.co/kIoow7FTYX pic.twitter.com/OTCcaiy0oY — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 17, 2017

happy birthday to a brilliant, beautiful and courageous queen!!! I love you and all that you stand for. thank you for everything. A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:47am PST

❤️💚💛💜💙 I think M.O. would be proud of just how often I dress as a unicorn! I / WE love you so much! Thank you for being a FLOTUS we can truly admire and aspire to be 🌻🌻🌻🌻 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Beyonce also penned a lovely poem for Michelle. “Happy Birthday to a beautiful soul,” Bey wrote. “Happy Birthday to a leader. Happy Birthday to a force. Happy Birthday to a ray of light. Happy Birthday to an inspiration. Happy birthday to our first lady, Michelle Obama. Respect, Always & Forever, Beyonce.” Love it!

But wait, there’s more! Ellen DeGeneres might just win for the laughs:

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You’re always in my heart. I’m always in your cart. pic.twitter.com/X9KOygLn6L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 17, 2017

Happy birthday to the queen that is our FLOTUS…thank you for your compassion, brilliant mind, elegance and for just being so effortlessly dope. Look at her…🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 @michelleobama A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Finally, Michelle’s fellow queen Adele weighed in:

Happy Birthday my Lady! We love you x pic.twitter.com/tDf94yNYQW — Adele (@Adele) January 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, be sure to wish Michelle Obama a Happy Birthday in the comments below! Tell us what she means to you.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.