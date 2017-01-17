Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande & More Stars Send Michelle Obama Birthday Wishes — See Tweets

Michelle Obama’s birthday is today, Jan. 17, and tons of celebrities have raced to Instagram and Twitter to wish her the happiest one ever. Check out the sweet messages from Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington and more — plus President Obama, of course — right here!
Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Though she’s about to leave the White House, the FLOTUS turns 53 today, and it’s cause for celebration. Everyone is flooding social media with their good wishes for Mrs. Obama, which are obviously well-deserved — take a look:
Beyonce also penned a lovely poem for Michelle. “Happy Birthday to a beautiful soul,” Bey wrote. “Happy Birthday to a leader. Happy Birthday to a force. Happy Birthday to a ray of light. Happy Birthday to an inspiration. Happy birthday to our first lady, Michelle Obama. Respect, Always & Forever, Beyonce.” Love it!
But wait, there’s more! Ellen DeGeneres might just win for the laughs:
Finally, Michelle’s fellow queen Adele weighed in:
