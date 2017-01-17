Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Hire Same $450/Hour Judge Who Married Them To Oversee Divorce

FameFlyNet

Money may not buy you happiness, but it can get you out of a difficult marriage! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are ironically paying the SAME judge who married them $450 an hour to oversee their continuous divorce. Read all the EXCLUSIVE details, here!

It appears Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt‘s, 53, relationship has come full circle. The judge who once married them is now handling their divorce. “Both their lawyers retired Judge John W. Ouderkirk to oversee this divorce,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s ironic because he officiated their wedding. He will be hired as a private judge and could cost up to $450 an hour, but it’s a huge sign that they trust this man.” Maybe it’s better that they’ve hired a familiar face who knows their situation better than a stranger.

Hiring a private judge is something Brad is very familiar with, as he did it with Jennifer Aniston when they split in 2005. Their judge, Jill Robbins, pushed “things through more quickly and keep it all under wraps,” divorce lawyer and legal expert Kelly Chang Rickert told us EXCLUSIVELY. Granted this happened over a decade ago, but we barely remember any drama surrounding his Jennifer divorce. The last thing A-listers want is for their dirt to become public knowledge, so hiring a private judge is probably the easiest way to ensure privacy and trust.

There’s one BIG difference that separates Brad’s marriages, and that’s the SIX KIDS! The Fight Club hottie doesn’t have any children with Jen, so it made their divorce a little smoother. Unfortunately, that’s not the case with Brad and Angie as their custody battle is getting real nasty! Good thing Judge Ouderkirk is around to step in. “Retired Judge Ouderkirk is known to be strict but fair,” the source continues. “He has a wealth of experience in dealing with difficult divorce cases over his career.” Hopefully he’s their ticket out of a bitter divorce!

