Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner Have The Time Of Their Life Jet Skiing In Mexico — New Pics

Tue, January 17, 2017 11:09am EST by Lauren Cox Add first Comment
Billie Lourd Taylor Lautner Jet Skiing
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out those smiles! Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner’s romantic trip to Mexico has them both beaming, and now we’re totally obsessed with this hot new couple.

Billie Lourd, 24, hasn’t looked this happy in a long time, and it’s all thanks to her boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, 24. Not long after Billie buried her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, and bid farewell to her mother, Carrie Fisher, on Friday, January 6, the pair jetted off to Cabo, Mexico to try and move on from the heartache. By the looks of these new pictures, they have definitely found a reason to smile again!

PICS: Billie’s Family Photos With Debbie & Carrie

The young couple took turns driving jet skis in the ocean, and in the pictures where Taylor is driving both he and Billie look like they are seriously having the best time ever. In one picture specifically, it looks like the jet ski just hit a wave as Billie’s hair gets thrown back and her butt is lifted off the back of the seat!

When it was Billie’s turn to take the lead, Taylor held on from behind as she drove around the water splashing away. So fun!

Since they arrived in Mexico, Billie and Taylor have been nearly inseparable. The couple, who met while filming season two of Scream Queens, kicked off their romance during the show’s wrap party — which was caught on camera by their co-star and friend, Keke Palmer. She even snapped Taylor and Billie sharing a sexy, intimate kiss in the middle of the party on her Snapchat account!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Billie and Taylor as a couple? Comment below!

