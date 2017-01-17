Beyonce’s Pens The Sweetest Bday Poem For Michelle Obama: You’re A ‘Ray of Light’

Courtesy of Instagram

This is the official definition of friendship goals! As Michelle Obama prepares to end her reign as First Lady, she’s also celebrating her 53rd birthday — and one of her biggest supporters, Beyonce, took to the Internet to send love on her big day!

Plenty of celebrities have written sweet birthday messages to Michelle Obama, 53, but Beyonce’s might be our favorite of them all. Although she kept it fairly simple by just penning a short poem on her website, her words are so touching, and it’s giving us all the feels.

“Happy Birthday to a beautiful soul,” Bey wrote. “Happy Birthday to a leader. Happy Birthday to a force. Happy Birthday to a ray of light. Happy Birthday to an inspiration. Happy birthday to our first lady, Michelle Obama. Respect, Always & Forever, Beyonce.” Does anyone else get major chills reading that!?

The 35-year-old and her husband, Jay Z, 47, have been longtime friends and supporters of Michelle and President Barack Obama, and are obviously devastated to see them leaving the White House after eight incredible years. The A-List couple very publicly campaigned for Hillary Clinton, 69, in the months leading up to the 2016 election, although, as we all know by now, it was Donald Trump, 70, who was victorious back in November.

Even though Michelle and President Obama have different political views from the president-elect, though, they’ve vowed to make the transition as smooth as possible. “I’m available for Melania [Trump] and Ivanka [trump[ for any advice,” the First Lady admitted during a Jan. 12 interview. “Families need to be protected in this. We’ll be able to help them as much as they want us.”

