Betty White turns 95 today, Jan. 17, and in a new interview, the national treasure reveals the secret to living a long and fulfilling life. Well, who doesn’t want to know how to do that? WATCH here!

Betty White, 95, is goals as we all know, and in a Jan. 17 interview with Yahoo, the Golden Girls star shares her wise thoughts on her storied career and more.

“95. I can’t believe it. Nope,” Betty tells Katie Couric, 60, in the interview. “No, seriously, I can’t. I keep thinking, ‘Betty, you’re 95 years old’. I don’t feel — I’m so blessed with good health and faculties and I’ve got memories and all that. You can’t really expect that at 95. I am the luckiest old broad on two feet.” Amazing! Betty goes on to explain that her daily routine involves waking up early and playing with her dog, then working on her various acting projects and charitable organizations, with crossword puzzles in between. Classic.

As for how she’s been celebrating her big milestone? Well, Betty doesn’t give exact details, but she jokes: “I have milked every day. I am really — I’m shamefaced.” She deserves it!

Betty also gives a shoutout to her devoted fans, claiming that “they spoil me rotten, really, it’s terrible and I enjoy every minute of it and make the most of it”. Love this woman.

Finally, the actress reveals what it’s like to be in show biz for 75 years and counting. “I just appreciate the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years,” Betty gushes. “The fact that I’m still working. That’s the thing I’m most grateful for — that I still get asked for jobs.” Don’t sell yourself short, Betty — you are an undeniable icon!

