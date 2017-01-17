Bella Thorne Gushes Over ‘Angel’ Ex Tyler Posey After Past Drama — Missing Him?

Courtesy of Instagram

Does Bella Thorne want to rekindle her romance with Tyler Posey!? Weeks after their breakup, she had nothing but great things to say about him in the wake of his alleged nude photo leak. See her sweet message of support here!

Bella Thorne, 19, wasted no time rebounding from her December breakup from Tyler Posey, 26, with Charlie Puth, 25, but she still has a soft spot for her ex and longtime friend. So, when the Teen Wolf star’s alleged naked pictures were leaked on Jan. 16, she made sure to make it clear she’s still on his side.

“Honestly there needs to be harsher laws against bully and cyber bullying this is not ok,” she wrote.” All I have left to say is Tyler is an angel.”

Tyler and Bella ended their whirlwind relationship quietly, but just a couple of weeks later, she was photographed packing on the PDA with Charlie in Miami. Things spiraled out of control quickly, though, when, just days later, the ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer caught wind of a magazine interview, in which Bella gushed about her ex.

“I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way,” Charlie ranted on Twitter. “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.” However, Bella eventually fired back, explaining that she and Ty were broken up, and that the newly-published interview had been conducted weeks before. Oh, the drama!

The actor is currently taking a break from social media himself, so he has yet to comment on any of this or the alleged nude photos. However, he and Bella were good friends long before they got together romantically, so we’re hoping he’d only have positive things to say about her, as well!

