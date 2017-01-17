Bella Hadid ‘Hurt & Pissed’ Ex The Weeknd Started Dating Selena Gomez So Soon After Split

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid is hurting over The Weeknd and Selena Gomez’s new romance. After all, the new couple did start up rather quickly after Bella and The Weeknd broke things off! Get the details on how ‘pissed’ Bella is over the relationship right here.

“Bella [Hadid] and Abel [Tesfaye]’s (The Weeknd‘s legal name) split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena [Gomez],” an insider told PEOPLE. That makes completely sense, given that the model seemed so in love with her ex-boyfriend.

To make it clear just how upset she was, Bella stopped following the 24-year-old “Hands To Myself” singer on Instagram the day after she was seen kissing the 26-year-old “Star Boy” singer and even posted a pic of herself putting up the middle finger that same day. While it’s obvious that Bella was hurt, she was reportedly the one to to break things off with The Weeknd when their long distance romance proved to be too hard. But that doesn’t mean she can’t still be pissed that he’s got a new lady!

While news of Selena and The Weeknd’s romance only broke on Jan. 10 after they were seen making out on a dinner date in Los Angeles, there have been reports that the pair may have been together for a few months now. If that’s the case, we can’t imagine a more heartbreaking situation for Bella! Luckily, the model seems to have had both her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and big sis, Gigi Hadid, 21, around her constantly over the past few days to keep her spirits up!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella has a right to be upset about Selena and The Weeknd’s new romance? Give us all your thoughts below!

