Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Prove Their Love Is Strong In Romantic Vacay Pic

Ariel Winter ‘wuvs’ her boyfriend so much! The ‘Modern Family’ star posted the most adorable photo of herself and Levi Meaden on a romantic vacation, and it’s totally apparent that they’re crazy about each other. You have to see how cute this couple really is!

Ariel Winter, 19, may have found her match in 29-year-old Levi Meaden! Modern Family‘s Alex Dunphy and the The Killing star proved their love is stronger than ever by taking a majorly romantic vacation together to Australia. While in Sydney on January 2016, they had someone snap this adorable photo that totally showed off their relationship vibes.

“Wuv uuu to da [moon]” Ariel captioned the photo (moon represented with the moon emoji), that showed herself and Levi gazing deeply into each others’ eyes, crystal blue water lapping in the background. You can see by the way they’re looking at each other that their love is real — and really cute.

It looks like Ariel’s been on a never-ending vacation, lucky girl. She was just in Bora Bora six days before this pic in Sydney was taken! Ariel went on a fun, extended New Year’s vacation with a group of friends, including Jack Griffo, Luke Benward and her Modern Family brother, Nolan Gould. She posted an incredibly sexy photo on Instagram while she was there — a shot of herself from behind, kneeling and showing off her butt in a thong one-piece swimsuit. Yowza!

Ariel and Levi only confirmed their relationship back in November 2016, and they’re already on the “taking a vacation together” stage of their relationship. They’re moving fast! They clued the world in on their romance by casually holding hands and kissing in the rain outside a coffee shop in Studio City, California. How sweet! We’re pretty sure these two are going to last.

