Love is definitely still in the air between Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose! Weeks after the end of ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ the couple is going strong, and flaunted their romance on the Kiss Cam while attending the Knicks game on Jan. 16. You have to see the adorable video!

If you thought Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy’s relationship was just a Dancing With The Stars showmance…think again! The lovebirds are still hot and heavy, and even went on a cute date night to the Knicks game Jan. 16, where they were caught on the Kiss Cam and forced to flaunt PDA in front of the crowd of thousands.

Luckily, Val wasn’t shy about it, and sweetly planted a kiss on his lady’s cheek, while she flashed a huge smile for the camera. “Why is he so cute tho,” she captioned the video, with a heart, on Instagram. Awww!

Amber was partnered with Val’s brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy, on last season of Dancing With The Stars, and since the 30-year-old was also competing on the show, he got to spend a decent amount of time with her. Rumors of their friendship turning into something more started after Amber’s 33rd birthday in October and have been heating up ever since.

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, the two “can’t keep their hands off of each other” and have incredible “chemistry.” Val’s brother and his fiance, Peta Murgatroyd, just welcomed their first child together earlier this month, so maybe the pro dancer is ready to take things to the next level with a serious relationship of his own!? It certainly seems that things are becoming that way with him and Amber!

