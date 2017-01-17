Alicia Keys Wears Makeup For First Time In Almost A Year On ‘Allure’ — Love Or Loathe?

Image Courtesy of Allure

It’s official! Alicia Keys has broken her no-makeup streak for a stunning photo shoot in ‘Allure’ magazine. The pics came on on Jan. 17, and we want to know what you think of her colorful looks. Take our poll, right here!

Alicia Keys, 35, may have recently become famous for going makeup-free on billboards, red carpets, performances, and The Voice, but that didn’t stop her from swiping on some dramatic eyeliner in her Jan. 17 issue of Allure magazine! The stunning natural beauty showed off several different looks, including a graphic teal eyeliner, a thick black underline and a bright purple modern cat-eye, and we are living for it! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DRAMATIC LOOKS.

This is the first time since last spring that Alicia did an editorial with makeup on, so why did she finally break her no-makeup streak? “I’m not a slave to makeup,” she revealed in the Allure interview. “I’m not a slave to not wearing makeup either. I get to choose at [any] given moment. That’s my right.” Can I get a YAS QUEEN?!

Alicia has no problem with other people wearing makeup either. “I think makeup can be self-expression,” she revealed. “I have no intention to shame anyone at all [who chooses to wear it]. No one should be ashamed by the way you choose to express yourself. And that’s exactly the point. However, if you want to do that for yourself, you should do that.” Aww, leave it to Alicia to always say something inspiring about being yourself. How could you not love her?! Take our poll and let us know what you think of the graphic makeup looks, above!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Alicia breaking her no-makeup trend? Let us know and take our poll!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.