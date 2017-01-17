Aaron Rodgers Has ‘No Intention’ Of Publicly Making Amends With Jordan & Parents

REX/Shutterstock

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem too thrilled with his family discussing their personal rift! His father revealed details of their feud in a new interview on Jan. 15, and an insider now claims that while the family may be open about it, Aaron isn’t planning on ever addressing it!

“Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse,” a source close to the quarterback told People magazine. “You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

Of course this comes out just one day after New York Times published a profile on the 33-year-old NFL star, including comments from his father Ed. “Fame can change things,” he said of his son, who has reportedly been out of touch from the family since 2014. Jordan Rodgers publicly revealed the broken relationship while on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life,” he told JoJo during the show. “I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].” That being said, sources have told HollywoodLife.com in the past that Aaron’s issues are about his brothers using him for fame.

“It hasn’t just been Jordan that has been guilty of dropping his brother’s name, the other bro, Luke, has taken advantage of the famous quarterback brother too. Aaron is tired of being used,” an insider told us. “Aaron has been upset and disappointed with both of his brothers and how they have tried to use him and capitalize on Aaron’s success,” the insider continued. “Aaron loves his brothers and family but also has a huge career he needs to focus on. Aaron doesn’t have the time or energy for reality shows and sibling rivalry nonsense.”

The Packers just played a game in Dallas, Texas, where Jordan and JoJo now live, but none of the family attended. Let’s hope they can make this work!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.