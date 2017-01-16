Jake T. Austin Finally Reveals Why He Left ‘The Fosters’: I Wanted More

Image Courtesy of Freeform

Jake T. Austin is finally spilling details about why he decided to leave ‘The Fosters’ and Jesus behind. When a ‘Fosters’ fan asked him why he left the hit show in season two, Jake set the record straight. Check out his tweets now!

Jake T. Austin, 22, had a fan Q&A on Twitter on Jan. 6 and fans started asking him about The Fosters, naturally. One fan said she read that he didn’t want to do “teenage roles anymore,” and that’s why he left the show.

“Not true,” he tweeted back. “I just wanted to do roles with more substantive content.”

BURN! Jake didn’t hold back with his answers, that’s for sure. Another fan also asked why Jake left the hit Freeform show and Jake added: “I was only asked to return for 3 episodes and wasn’t going to be able to work on anything else, so I left…”

Jake left the show at the end of season two. “I’m honored to have been a part of such a groundbreaking series, but I personally want to let you know that my time on the show has come to an end. Thank you for letting me be a part of your family, it’s been a pleasure. -JTA,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. The role of Jesus was later recast, with fellow Disney star Noah Centineo taking on the role.

Since leaving The Fosters, Jake has been keeping busy. He was a contestant on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars, but he was the first celeb eliminated. He’s also got a movie, The Valley, coming out in 2017. Jake has said he’s up for a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion with Selena Gomez, 24, and David Henrie, 27, so maybe that’ll happen sometime soon!

