KJ Apa: 5 Things To Know About ‘Riverdale’s Archie Who Is Going To Steal Your Heart

KJ Apa is your next TV crush. The swoonworthy star is playing the iconic Archie Andrews on The CW’s ‘Riverdale.’ Before the series premieres on Jan. 26, here’s everything you need to know about KJ!

1. He’s from New Zealand!

While his character, Archie, is rocking that American accent, KJ Apa, 19, hails from New Zealand. His American accent is pretty on point, so when you hear him talk in interviews and in Instagram videos, it’s kind of a shock! To be honest, his New Zealand accent makes him even more dreamy.

2. Riverdale is his first American TV show!

Riverdale is going to be the show that makes KJ a bonafide heartthrob. Before scoring the role of a lifetime, which was based on the iconic Archie comics, KJ starred in two New Zealand shows, Shortland Street and The Cul De Sac.

3. He’s got 2 movies coming out in addition to Riverdale!

KJ stars alongside Britt Robertson, 26, and Dennis Quaid, 62, in A Dog’s Purpose, which will be released on Jan. 27. He’ll also be featured in 2017’s Altar Rock, a movie inspired by the Boston Marathon bombing.

4. He can play the guitar really well!

Just when you thought he couldn’t get any cuter. KJ often posts short clips on Instagram of him playing the guitar. He’s incredible. If his acting career, for some reason, doesn’t work out or he wants to try something new, he could definitely have a career in music!

5. He’s not a natural redhead!

KJ had to dye his hair red for Riverdale, but he’s a brunette in real life. Not many people can pull off such a drastic hair makeover, but KJ sure can. He makes the red hair look natural on him!

