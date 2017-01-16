Vaginal Acne: 5 Things To Know So You Can Banish Breakouts

REX/Shutterstock

Not every beauty topic can be glamorous. While we’re all familiar with breakouts on our face, did you know that vaginal acne is a thing, too? Ahead, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about vaginal acne — from what it is to how you can treat it at home!

Admitting to suffering from acne on your face isn’t nearly as uncommon as it once was. With celebrities like Kendall Jenner sharing DIY remedies and other celebs like Bella Thorne even teaming up with beauty brands to talk about their acne struggles, breakouts seem way less embarrassing these days.

But just like acne doesn’t care how old you are, it also doesn’t discriminate on where it starts popping up — literally. While we’re all familiar with zits around our chin, nose and forehead, you can also suffer from breakouts on your back, chest and vagina. In a recent article by Glamour, the magazine explained exactly what vaginal acne is and how to treat it and help avoid it in the first place.

1) It’s totally normal: It may seem slightly embarrassing, but Catherine Goodstein, M.D., an obstetrician and gynecologist at Carnegie Hill OB/GYN in New York City told Glamour that it’s surprisingly not all that uncommon. Similar to ingrown hair, vaginal acne shows up in the form of an uncomfortable bump with a whitehead. Thankfully, unlike ingrown hairs or other acne on the body, vaginal acne happens way less frequently. “Most vulvar acne doesn’t recur the way it would on the face,” Dr. Goodstein said.

2) Exercise could be making it worse: If you’re dedicated to your workout routine, Dr. Goodstein said you’re probably more prone to experiencing vaginal acne. “Extreme sweating combined with excess sebum production and tight exercise clothing can produce pimples,” she explained. So after you hit the gym, make sure you change out of your sweaty workout clothes, immediately.

3) Don’t pop your pimples: Just like you were told to avoid popping the pimples on your face, it’s important to leave vaginal acne alone since the bacteria inside can cause more pimples, or worse, an infection.

4) It can be treated at home: While you can dab on a topical antibiotic like Neosporin, Dr. Goodstein shared that the best way to treat vaginal acne is with a warm compress. “Creams wouldn’t work as well because they would rub off on clothing,” she explained. “Your best bet would be applying warm soaks and giving them time to go away.”

5) When in doubt, see your doctor: If the pimple doesn’t clear up on its own after a week or seems to be getting worse, make an appointment with your OB/GYN.

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by any of this info?