Blue Monday: 5 Things To Know About The Most Depressing Day Of The Year

What Is Blue Monday

The gloomiest day of the year has a name and it’s Blue Monday. The depressing holiday falls on Jan. 16 and a doctor explains EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com everything you need to know about the bummer of a day. Check it out!

Just when you when you thought Mondays could not get any worse, the most depressing Monday ever comes around. Jan. 16 has been decreed “Blue Monday.” Now you get to celebrate your winter slump with a holiday in its honor. We gathered up five facts to break-down the most bummer day of the year.

1. It’s the most depressing day of the year.

The holidays are over and everyone is deep into their New Year’s resolutions. Not to mention the weather is super gloomy up in the Northern Hemisphere. Self-described “psychologist, life coach and happiness consultant,” Dr. Cliff Arnall developed a formula that calculates the most depressing day of the year aka Blue Monday. However, Dr. Lauren Feingold tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “while it’s normal to feel down after the holidays, there is no one specific day such as a Blue Monday that is proven to be the most depressing day of the year.”

2. When is Blue Monday?

This year it’s on Jan. 16. According to Dr. Cliff’s formula, which factored in time after the holidays, failing resolutions, winter weather, and the amount of money everyone dropped on on of year festivities, Blue Monday falls on the third Monday in January of every year. Aren’t Mondays already the worst?

3. It started in 2005 as an ad campaign.

Sky Travel started marketing “Blue Monday” as a way to advertise travel in winter. What better way to escape the winter doldrums than a vacation somewhere warm, right? Well now Blue Monday has kind of turned into an annual thing. So if you’re feeling glum maybe check out some warmer destinations?

4. Some people really don’t like Blue Monday.

Blue Monday is actually pretty controversial. Critics of Blue Monday claim the whole thing is a “pseudoscience” and even its’ creator Dr. Cliff now considers himself against the whole thing. He even advocates for the hashtag “Stop Blue Monday.” Some people feel the “holiday” trivializes clinical depression or those suffering from seasonal affective disorder. Dr. Feingold explains: “Weather can affect one’s mood, but this is very different from someone who is clinically depressed or suffers from seasonal affective disorder (SAD). These are mood disorders that require professional help and are most often treated with psychotherapy and medication. SAD can also be treated with light therapy (phototherapy). Reduced sunlight can reduce serotonin (a brain chemical that affects mood) levels. Depression is a serious condition and should not be ignored if one has symptoms that last over two weeks. Symptoms include loss of interest, sleep changes and persistent feelings of sadness and despair.” Yikes!

5. What to do on Blue Monday?

Have some fun! Go play in the snow if it’s been super wintery where you are or maybe go grab a bit and catch up with a buddy. Of course, a cozy cup of hot chocolate and a movie would totally do the trick too! Here are Dr. Feingold’s tips: “I suggest if you are feeling any type of Monday blues, connect with friends, get outside and exercise and if it’s horrible weather watch a funny movie. The key is to be around people/pets, anyone or anything that makes you feel good. And don’t forget to share your blue feelings with someone. Keep busy and do something nice for someone else to get out of your own head. Be of service and make a gratitude less. Remember this too shall pass, and Thank God it’s Friday is around the corner.”

