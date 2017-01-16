Los Angeles Clippers Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

REX/Shutterstock

There are so many amazing NBA match ups on Martin Luther King Day and here’s one more to add to your list! The Los Angeles Clippers go head to head with the Oklahoma City Thunder in what is sure to be a fiery, close game! Find out when and how to watch!

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors highly-anticipated game, the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for the fourth time this season. All you basketball junkies can catch this game on Jan. 16th at 10:30 PM on TNT!

The Thunder comes in with a 2-1 advantage in the series, but is also at a disadvantage as this is the second back-to-back game and third straight away game. The first OKC and LA meeting of the 2016 season was on Nov. 2, when the Thunder just barely beat the Clippers. The second game of the series, played on Nov. 11, was also a close match, with the Clippers evening the series score, 1-1. Then, the Thunder dominated the Clippers in a New Years Eve game, winning 114-88.

This will be the kick off of TNT’s newest double-header Monday nights, a new, exciting series for the cable network!

Notably on OKC Thunder is powerhouse, yet soon-to-be free agent, Russell Westbrook, 28. He is going for a record-breaking number of triple-doubles, which is when a player has a double-digit total in three of the five statistical categories (assist, points, blocks, etc.) Almost two weeks ago, the all-star was ejected in the third quarter of the Dec. 29 Thunder Vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. Since, he’s come back strong and and ready to take on the six-game trip OKC has ahead of them.

On the Clippers, DeAndre Jordan, 28, has been an important weapon in recent weeks, especially as Blake Griffin recovers from an injury. “Jordan is a beast,” the Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel told reporters following their loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. “The shooters they have on the floor … you bring attention to them and it leaves DeAndre open on the glass. This is why they are a good basketball team, they have a lot of weapons.”

