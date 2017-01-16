Chicago Cubs’ White House Visit Live Stream: Watch The World Series Celebration Online

Before President Barack Obama leaves the White House, he has one last piece of important business to attend to: welcoming the World Series-winning Chicago Cubs to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue! The Cubs make the historic visit on Jan. 16 so baseball fans better be ready to watch!

The World Series winning Chicago Cubs (it’s still strange to say that, isn’t it?) will visit President Barack Obama, 55, on Jan. 16 at 1:00 PM ET. In addition to the livestream above, the event will be broadcast on C-Span. It will also be broadcast on NBC Chicago, because the entire Windy City will want to see this go down.

Click here to watch the WhiteHouse.gov live stream of the event. Or, click here to tune into CSN Chicago Live Stream.

This is a huge event, one that involved a great deal of bipartisanship. After all, Barack is famously a Chicago White Sox fan. Seeing his cross-town rivals sill brought a smile to his face. After the victory, the president tweeted “It happened. [The Cubs] win the World Series. That’s change even this South Sider can believe in.”

“Want to come to the White House before I leave?” offered the 44th president on Nov. 3. Well, seems the Cubs decided to take Barack up on the offer, but they’re cutting it really, really close. The next tenant of the People’s House, Donald Trump, 70, will take over on Jan. 20. Looks like the Chicago team wanted to make their presidential visit while a Windy City native was still living at the address.

Of course, had the team missed out at meeting with Obama, it’s not like the team wouldn’t make the trek out to D.C. “Once you get invited, you go,” Tom Ricketss, brother of team-co-owner Todd Rickets, told ESPN (according to SB Nation.) “I don’t care where you live or who you voted for, it’s an honor just to be involved.” Of course, it does help that Todd was picked to be part of the Trump administration, as the ex-Celebrity Apprentice start tabbed Todd to be a deputy commerce secretary.

Will there be any shade during Barack’s last big presidential perk? Or will he keep it strictly baseball while celebrating the end of the Cubs’ 108-year-ling World Series drought? There’s only one way to find out – tune in to see!

