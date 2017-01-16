Victoria Beckham Takes Legal Action To Block Spice Girls Reunion & Fans Flip Out

Courtesy of Youtube

Oh no! The Spice Girls reunion seems to be in falling apart and the details will break your heart as Victoria reportedly lawyered up!

This is awful! Just when Spice Girls fans all around the world thought they were on the cusp of getting a reunion, it seems to be falling to pieces. Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B posted a video back on July 8 called “Spice Girls – GEM” and the girls announced their plans for a 20th anniversary of their iconic girl group. Reportedly, Posh Spice Victoria Beckham tried to put a stop to GEM, The Sun alleged.

“The girls are devastated. It is an extremely sad way for things to end,” a source told the publication after reporting Victoria had gotten her lawyers involved. Ouch! “Victoria was a huge part of their lives and now she is using lawyers to block their comeback,” the insider said. She apparently has her lawyers drafting “aggressive legal letters and it is an extremely sad way for things to end after all they have been through together.” Whoa.

A representative for Victoria denied everything and said, “No legal letter was sent this is a fabrication by The Sun and this story is now being handled legally by Victoria’s lawyer,” to The Daily Mail. Well everyone can breathe a sigh of relief that things aren’t getting ugly between the girls.

The reunion might still be on hold though. Geri is pregnant with her second child and reportedly is pumping the breaks on making music with Emma and Mel to be with her family, The Daily Mail reports. With a baby on the way, you can hardly blame Geri for wanting to put GEM on hold. We’re still a little bummed about this, but fingers crossed someday we’ll get some more Spice in our lives!

